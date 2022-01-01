Lịch thi đấu đua xe F1 2022: Hamitlon và Verstappen "long tranh hổ đấu"
(Tin thể thao, tin đua xe) Mùa giải đua xe F1 năm 2022 bắt đầu từ 20/3 trên đường đua ở Bahrain Grand Prix.
|
Chặng
|
Giải đua
|
Địa điểm
|
Ngày
đua
|
1
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
|20/3
|
2
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
|27/3
|
3
|Australian Grand Prix
|Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
|10/4
|
4
|Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|Imola Circuit, Imola
|24/4
|
5
|Miami Grand Prix
|Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida
|8/5
|
6
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
|22/5
|
7
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Circuit de Monaco, Monaco
|29/5
|
8
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Baku City Circuit, Baku
|12/6
|
9
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal
|19/6
|
10
|British Grand Prix
|Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
|3/7
|
11
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
|10/7
|
12
|French Grand Prix
|Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet
|24/7
|
13
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Hungaroring, Mogyoród
|31/7
|
14
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot
|28/8
|
15
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
|4/9
|
16
|Italian Grand Prix
|Monza Circuit, Monza
|11/9
|
17
|Russian Grand Prix
|Sochi Autodrom, Sochi
|25/9
|
18
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
|2/10
|
19
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
|9/10
|
20
|United States Grand Prix
|Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|23/10
|
21
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
|30/10
|
22
|São Paulo Grand Prix
|Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo
|13/11
|
23
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
|20/11
|
.
Nguồn: https://tcdulichtphcm.vn/the-thao/lich-thi-dau-dua-xe-f1-2022-hamitlon-va-verstappen-34long-tranh-ho-dau34-c28a22762.html
