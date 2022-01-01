Tin tức bóng đá, thể thao, giải trí | Đọc tin tức 24h mới nhất

Lịch thi đấu đua xe F1 2022: Hamitlon và Verstappen "long tranh hổ đấu"

Sự kiện: F1 2021 - Đua xe công thức 1

(Tin thể thao, tin đua xe) Mùa giải đua xe F1 năm 2022 bắt đầu từ 20/3 trên đường đua ở Bahrain Grand Prix.

Chặng

Giải đua

Địa điểm

Ngày

đua

1

 Bahrain Grand Prix  Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir 20/3

2

 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix  Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah 27/3

3

 Australian Grand Prix  Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne 10/4

4

 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix  Imola Circuit, Imola 24/4

5

 Miami Grand Prix  Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida 8/5

6

 Spanish Grand Prix  Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló 22/5

7

 Monaco Grand Prix  Circuit de Monaco, Monaco 29/5

8

 Azerbaijan Grand Prix  Baku City Circuit, Baku 12/6

9

 Canadian Grand Prix  Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal 19/6

10

 British Grand Prix  Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone 3/7

11

 Austrian Grand Prix  Red Bull Ring, Spielberg 10/7

12

 French Grand Prix  Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet 24/7

13

 Hungarian Grand Prix  Hungaroring, Mogyoród 31/7

14

 Belgian Grand Prix  Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot 28/8

15

 Dutch Grand Prix  Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort 4/9

16

 Italian Grand Prix  Monza Circuit, Monza 11/9

17

 Russian Grand Prix  Sochi Autodrom, Sochi 25/9

18

 Singapore Grand Prix  Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore 2/10

19

 Japanese Grand Prix  Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka 9/10

20

 United States Grand Prix  Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas 23/10

21

 Mexico City Grand Prix  Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City 30/10

22

 São Paulo Grand Prix  Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo 13/11

23

 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix  Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi 20/11

Theo QH (Tạp chí Du lịch TP.HCM)
