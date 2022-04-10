Lịch thi đấu tennis giải Monte Carlo Masters 2022 Sự kiện: ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Novak Djokovic Chia sẻ (Tin thể thao, tin tennis) Giải tennis ATP Masters Monte Carlo diễn ra tại Monaco từ 11 tới 17/4. Lịch thi đấu Đơn nam: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Bảng xếp hạng Lịch thi đấu hôm nay Lịch Nitto ATP Finals Đơn nam Lịch Miami Open presented by Itau Đơn nữ Đơn nam Lịch BNP Paribas Open Đơn nam Đơn nữ 5 vòng gần nhất Qualifying Final 1/64 Final 1/32 Final 1/16 Final Quarter Finals Semi Finals Final Qualifying Final 1/64 Final 1/32 Final 1/16 Final Quarter Finals Semi Finals Final Mùa giải 2022 Lịch thi đấu Qualifying Final Chủ nhật, ngày 10/04/2022 16:00 10/04 Benjamin Bonzi - - Jiri Lehecka Đang cập nhật Bình luận 16:00 10/04 Flavio Cobolli - - Emil Ruusuvuori Đang cập nhật Bình luận 16:00 10/04 Bernabe Zapata Miralles - - João Sousa Đang cập nhật Bình luận 16:00 10/04 Oscar Otte - - Jaume Munar Đang cập nhật Bình luận 17:30 10/04 Sebastian Baez - - Kamil Majchrzak Đang cập nhật Bình luận 17:30 10/04 Hugo Dellien - - Taro Daniel Đang cập nhật Bình luận 17:30 10/04 Maxime Cressy - - Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Đang cập nhật Bình luận Lịch thi đấu 1/64 Final Chủ nhật, ngày 10/04/2022 07:00 10/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 10/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 10/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 10/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 10/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 10/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 10/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 10/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 18:00 10/04 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina - - Marcos Giron Đang cập nhật Bình luận 19:00 10/04 Marton Fucsovics - - Lloyd George Harris Đang cập nhật Bình luận 19:30 10/04 Grigor Dimitrov - - Nikoloz Basilashvili Đang cập nhật Bình luận 21:00 10/04 Dusan Lajovic - - Filip Krajinovic Đang cập nhật Bình luận Thứ 3, ngày 12/04/2022 07:00 12/04 David Goffin - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 Daniel Evans - - Roberto Bautista Agut Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 Taylor Harry Fritz - - Lucas Catarina Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - - Marin Čilić Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 Sebastian Korda - - Botic Van De Zandschulp Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 ? - - Aslan Karatsev Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 Hubert Hurkacz - - Gael Monfils Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 Pedro Martinez Portero - - Ugo Humbert Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 Albert Ramos Vinolas - - Tallon Griekspoor Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 Lorenzo Musetti - - Benoit Paire Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 Karen Khachanov - - Diego Schwartzman Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 Lorenzo Sonego - - Ilya Ivashka Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 ? - - Laslo Djere Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 Fabio Fognini - - Arthur Rinderknech Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 Alex De Minaur - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 ? - - Cristian Garin Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 Borna Coric - - Jannik Sinner Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 Pablo Carreno Busta - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 Stan Wawrinka - - Alexander Bublik Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 12/04 ? - - Federico Delbonis Đang cập nhật Bình luận Lịch thi đấu 1/32 Final Thứ 4, ngày 13/04/2022 07:00 13/04 ? - - Cameron Norrie Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 13/04 Felix Auger-Aliassime - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 13/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 13/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 13/04 ? - - Stefanos Tsitsipas Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 13/04 Andrey Rublev - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 13/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 13/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 13/04 ? - - Alexander Zverev Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 13/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 13/04 Novak Djokovic - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 13/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 13/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 13/04 ? - - Carlos Alcaraz Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 13/04 Casper Ruud - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 13/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận Lịch thi đấu 1/16 Final Thứ 5, ngày 14/04/2022 07:00 14/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 14/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 14/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 14/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 14/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 14/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 14/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 14/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận Lịch thi đấu Quarter Finals Thứ 6, ngày 15/04/2022 07:00 15/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 15/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 15/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 15/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận Lịch thi đấu Semi Finals Thứ 7, ngày 16/04/2022 07:00 16/04 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 16/04 ? - - ? rafael-vs-taylor-harry 05:1021/03 Rafael Nadal 0 2 Taylor Harry Fritz Đang cập nhật carlos-vs-rafael 05:4020/03 Carlos Alcaraz 1 2 Rafael Nadal Đang cập nhật taylor-harry-vs-andrey 03:3020/03 Taylor Harry Fritz 2 0 Andrey Rublev Đang cập nhật iga-vs-maria 03:1021/03 Iga Swiatek 2 0 Maria Sakkari Đang cập nhật paula-vs-maria 10:1519/03 Paula Badosa 1 2 Maria Sakkari Đang cập nhật simona-vs-iga 08:0019/03 Simona Halep 0 2 Iga Swiatek Đang cập nhật glasspool-va-heliovaara-vs-lopez-va-tsitsipas 11:3026/02 Lloyd Glasspool Harri Heliovaara 0 2 Feliciano López Stefanos Tsitsipas Đang cập nhật hach-verdugo-va-isner-vs-arevalo-va-rojer 07:1026/02 John Isner Hans Hach Verdugo 0 2 Jean-Julien Rojer Marcelo Arevalo Đang cập nhật lopez-va-tsitsipas-vs-cabal-va-farah 10:1025/02 Feliciano López Stefanos Tsitsipas 2 1 Robert Farah Juan Sebastian Cabal Đang cập nhật daniil-vs-rafael 11:0526/02 Daniil Medvedev 0 2 Rafael Nadal Đang cập nhật stefanos-vs-cameron 09:1026/02 Stefanos Tsitsipas 0 2 Cameron Norrie Đang cập nhật cameron-vs-peter 11:4525/02 Cameron Norrie 2 0 Peter Gojowczyk Đang cập nhật