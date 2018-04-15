Lịch thi đấu đua xe F1: 21 chặng năm 2018
F1 2018 - Đua xe công thức 1
(Lịch thi đấu đua xe F1 2017) Trân trọng gửi tới quý vị toàn bộ lịch thi đấu 21 chặng, mùa giải đua xe F1 2018.
Lịch thi đấu toàn bộ mùa giải đua xe F1 2018
|
Chặng
|
Giải đua
|
Địa điểm
|
Ngày
đua
|
1
|
Australian GP
|
Melbourne GP Circuit, Melbourne
|
25/3
|
2
|
Bahrain GP
|
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
|
8/4
|
3
|
Chinese GP
|
Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
|
15/4
|
4
|
Azerbaijan GP
|
Baku City Circuit, Baku
|
29/04
|
5
|
Spanish GP
|
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona
|
13/5
|
6
|
Monaco GP
|
Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
|
27/5
|
7
|
Canadian GP
|
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
|
10/6
|
8
|
French GP
|
Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet
|
24/6
|
9
|
Austrian GP
|
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
|
1/7
|
10
|
British GP
|
Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
|
8/7
|
11
|
German GP
|
Hockenheimring, Hockenheim
|
22/7
|
12
|
Hungarian GP
|
Hungaroring, Budapest
|
29/7
|
13
|
Belgian GP
|
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot
|
26/8
|
14
|
Italian GP
|
Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza
|
2/9
|
15
|
Singapore GP
|
Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
|
16/9
|
16
|
Russian GP
|
Sochi Autodrom, Sochi
|
30/9
|
17
|
Japanese GP
|
Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
|
7/10
|
18
|
United States GP
|
Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|
21/10
|
19
|
Mexican GP
|
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
|
28/10
|
20
|
Brazilian GP
|
Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo
|
11/11
|
21
|
Abu Dhabi GP
|
Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
|
25/11
|
