Tin tức bóng đá, thể thao, giải trí | Đọc báo tin tức 24h online mới nhất
Tin HOT thể thao 24H

Lịch thi đấu đua xe F1: 21 chặng năm 2018

Chủ Nhật, ngày 15/04/2018 00:07 AM (GMT+7)
Sự kiện:

F1 2018 - Đua xe công thức 1

(Lịch thi đấu đua xe F1 2017) Trân trọng gửi tới quý vị toàn bộ lịch thi đấu 21 chặng, mùa giải đua xe F1 2018.

Lịch thi đấu toàn bộ mùa giải đua xe F1 2018

Chặng

Giải đua

Địa điểm

Ngày

đua

1

Australian GP

 Melbourne GP Circuit, Melbourne

25/3

2

Bahrain GP

 Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

8/4

3

Chinese GP

 Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

15/4

4

Azerbaijan GP

Baku City Circuit, Baku

29/04

5

Spanish GP

 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona

13/5

6

Monaco GP

  Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

27/5

7

Canadian GP

 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

10/6

8

French GP

Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet

24/6

9

Austrian GP

 Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

1/7

10

British GP

 Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

8/7

11

German GP

Hockenheimring, Hockenheim

22/7

12

Hungarian GP

 Hungaroring, Budapest

29/7

13

Belgian GP

 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot

26/8

14

Italian GP

 Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza

2/9

15

Singapore GP

 Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

16/9

16

Russian GP

Sochi Autodrom, Sochi

30/9

17

Japanese GP

 Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

7/10

18

United States GP

 Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

21/10

19

Mexican GP

 Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

28/10

20

Brazilian GP

 Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo

11/11

21

Abu Dhabi GP

 Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

25/11

.

Lịch thi đấu tennis đơn nam mùa giải 2018
Lịch thi đấu tennis đơn nam mùa giải 2018

Trân trọng gửi tới độc giả lịch thi đấu các giải đấu tennis đơn nam năm 2018.

Bấm xem >>
(Khám phá)
VIDEO CHỌN LỌC
BÀI Thể thao NHIỀU NGƯỜI ĐỌC
Dành riêng cho phái đẹp
Về trang chủ 24h Về đầu trang