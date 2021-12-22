Trực tiếp bóng đá Liverpool - Leicester City: Chờ tài xoay xở của Klopp (Tứ kết League Cup)
(Trực tiếp bóng đá, Liverpool - Leicester City, 2h45, 23/12, tứ kết League Cup) Cả hai đội đều bị dịch Covid-19 hoành hành và phải xoay xở lực lượng.
DANH SÁCH TRẬN ĐẤU HOTXem thêm
Cúp Liên đoàn Anh | 2h45, 23/12 | Anfield
|0 - 0
|Liverpool
|(H1: 0-0)
|Leicester City
Điểm
Kelleher
Tsimikas
Matip
Gomez
Neco Williams
Morton
Milner
Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Minamino
Firmino
Điểm
Schmeichel
Luke Thomas
Ndidi
Amartey
Albrighton
Soumare
Tielemans
Barnes
Dewsbury-Hall
Maddison
Daka
Đỏ: Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất trận
Đen: Cầu thủ tệ nhất trận
ĐỘI HÌNH XUẤT PHÁT
|
Tình hình lực lượng
- Liverpool: Divock Origi, Nat Phillips và Adrian chấn thương, Andy Robertson bị treo giò, Jordan Henderson và Harvey Elliott thể lực 50/50, Fabinho, Virgil Van Dijk, Thiago và Curtis Jones nhiễm Covid-19.
- Leicester City: Filip Benkovic, Jannik Vestergaard, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Ademola Lookman và Vontae Daley-Campbell nhiễm Covid-19, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin và Jonny Evans chấn thương, Hamza Choudhury thể lực 50/50.
Thông tin bên lề
- Liverpool đang thắng liên tiếp 6 trận trên sân nhà Anfield.
- Leicester City đã không thi đấu trong 10 ngày qua, hai trận gặp Tottenham và Everton bị hoãn do Covid-19.
- Leicester City đang không thắng 4 trận liên tiếp trên sân khách, thua 2.
Nguồn: https://tcdulichtphcm.vn/the-thao/truc-tiep-bong-da-liverpool-leicester-city-cho-tai-xoay-xo-cua...Nguồn: https://tcdulichtphcm.vn/the-thao/truc-tiep-bong-da-liverpool-leicester-city-cho-tai-xoay-xo-cua-klopp-tu-ket-league-cup-c28a22323.html
(Nhận định bóng đá Liverpool - Leicester City & Brentford - Chelsea: 2h45, 23/12, tứ kết League Cup) Trong bối cảnh lực lượng bị...