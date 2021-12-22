Tin tức bóng đá, thể thao, giải trí | Đọc tin tức 24h mới nhất

Trực tiếp bóng đá Liverpool - Leicester City: Chờ tài xoay xở của Klopp (Tứ kết League Cup)

Sự kiện: Trực tiếp bóng đá hôm nay Liverpool Leicester City

(Trực tiếp bóng đá, Liverpool - Leicester City, 2h45, 23/12, tứ kết League Cup) Cả hai đội đều bị dịch Covid-19 hoành hành và phải xoay xở lực lượng.

   

Cúp Liên đoàn Anh | 2h45, 23/12 | Anfield

Trực tiếp bóng đá Liverpool - Leicester City: Chờ tài xoay xở của Klopp (Tứ kết League Cup) - 1 0 - 0 Trực tiếp bóng đá Liverpool - Leicester City: Chờ tài xoay xở của Klopp (Tứ kết League Cup) - 2
Liverpool (H1: 0-0) Leicester City
Sự kiện chính Đội hình Thông tin trước trận

ĐỘI HÌNH XUẤT PHÁT

Đội hình dự kiến:
Trực tiếp bóng đá Liverpool - Leicester City: Chờ tài xoay xở của Klopp (Tứ kết League Cup) - 1
Kelleher, Tsimikas, Matip, Gomez, Neco Williams, Morton, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Firmino
Trực tiếp bóng đá Liverpool - Leicester City: Chờ tài xoay xở của Klopp (Tứ kết League Cup) - 2
Schmeichel, Luke Thomas, Ndidi, Amartey, Albrighton, Soumare, Tielemans, Barnes, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Daka

Tình hình lực lượng

- Liverpool: Divock Origi, Nat Phillips và Adrian chấn thương, Andy Robertson bị treo giò, Jordan Henderson và Harvey Elliott thể lực 50/50, Fabinho, Virgil Van Dijk, Thiago và Curtis Jones nhiễm Covid-19.

- Leicester City: Filip Benkovic, Jannik Vestergaard, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Ademola Lookman và Vontae Daley-Campbell nhiễm Covid-19, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin và Jonny Evans chấn thương, Hamza Choudhury thể lực 50/50.

Thông tin bên lề

- Liverpool đang thắng liên tiếp 6 trận trên sân nhà Anfield.

- Leicester City đã không thi đấu trong 10 ngày qua, hai trận gặp Tottenham và Everton bị hoãn do Covid-19. 

- Leicester City đang không thắng 4 trận liên tiếp trên sân khách, thua 2.

Nguồn: https://tcdulichtphcm.vn/the-thao/truc-tiep-bong-da-liverpool-leicester-city-cho-tai-xoay-xo-cua...

Theo Q.D (Tạp chí Du lịch TP.HCM)
