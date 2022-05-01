Lịch thi đấu tennis đơn nam giải Madrid Open 2022 mới nhất Sự kiện: ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Chia sẻ (Tin thể thao, tin tennis) Giải tennis Masters Madrid Open 2022 diễn ra tại Tây Ban Nha từ 1 tới 8/5. Lịch thi đấu Đơn nam: Mutua Madrid Open Bảng xếp hạng Lịch thi đấu hôm nay Lịch Nitto ATP Finals Đơn nam Lịch Miami Open presented by Itau Đơn nữ Đơn nam Lịch Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Đơn nam Lịch BNP Paribas Open Đơn nam Đơn nữ 5 vòng gần nhất Qualifying Final 1/64 Final 1/32 Final 1/16 Final Quarter Finals Semi Finals Final Qualifying Final 1/64 Final 1/32 Final 1/16 Final Quarter Finals Semi Finals Final Mùa giải 2022 Lịch thi đấu Qualifying Final Chủ nhật, ngày 01/05/2022 16:00 01/05 Ugo Humbert - - Soon Woo Kwon Đang cập nhật Bình luận 16:00 01/05 Alejandro Moro Canas - - Lorenzo Musetti Đang cập nhật Bình luận 16:00 01/05 Marton Fucsovics - - Maxime Cressy Đang cập nhật Bình luận 16:00 01/05 Federico Coria - - Benoit Paire Đang cập nhật Bình luận 18:00 01/05 Roberto Carballes-Baena - - Dusan Lajovic Đang cập nhật Bình luận 19:00 01/05 Mackenzie McDonald - - Hugo Dellien Đang cập nhật Bình luận 19:30 01/05 Alejandro Tabilo - - David Goffin Đang cập nhật Bình luận Lịch thi đấu 1/64 Final Chủ nhật, ngày 01/05/2022 07:00 01/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 01/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 01/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 01/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 01/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 01/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 01/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 01/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 17:30 01/05 Lorenzo Sonego - - Jack Draper Đang cập nhật Bình luận 19:00 01/05 Daniel Evans - - Federico Delbonis Đang cập nhật Bình luận 20:00 01/05 Filip Krajinovic - - John Isner Đang cập nhật Bình luận Thứ 3, ngày 03/05/2022 07:00 03/05 Carlos Gimeno Valero - - Gael Monfils Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Andy Murray - - Dominic Thiem Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 ? - - Denis Shapovalov Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Hubert Hurkacz - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Lloyd George Harris - - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Borna Coric - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Miomir Kecmanovic - - Alexander Bublik Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Aslan Karatsev - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Botic Van De Zandschulp - - Pablo Carreno Busta Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Cameron Norrie - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Nikoloz Basilashvili - - Fabio Fognini Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Jenson Brooksby - - Roberto Bautista Agut Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Diego Schwartzman - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Grigor Dimitrov - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Lucas Pouille - - Karen Khachanov Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Frances Tiafoe - - Cristian Garin Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Alex De Minaur - - Pedro Martinez Portero Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Tommy Paul - - Jannik Sinner Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Reilly Opelka - - Sebastian Korda Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Ilya Ivashka - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 03/05 Marin Čilić - - Albert Ramos Vinolas Đang cập nhật Bình luận Lịch thi đấu 1/32 Final Thứ 4, ngày 04/05/2022 07:00 04/05 Novak Djokovic - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 04/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 04/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 04/05 ? - - Casper Ruud Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 04/05 Rafael Nadal - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 04/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 04/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 04/05 ? - - Carlos Alcaraz Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 04/05 Andrey Rublev - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 04/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 04/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 04/05 ? - - Stefanos Tsitsipas Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 04/05 Felix Auger-Aliassime - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 04/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 04/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 04/05 ? - - Alexander Zverev Đang cập nhật Bình luận Lịch thi đấu 1/16 Final Thứ 5, ngày 05/05/2022 07:00 05/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 05/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 05/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 05/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 05/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 05/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 05/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 05/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận Lịch thi đấu Quarter Finals Thứ 6, ngày 06/05/2022 07:00 06/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 06/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 06/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 06/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận Lịch thi đấu Semi Finals Thứ 7, ngày 07/05/2022 07:00 07/05 ? - - ? Đang cập nhật Bình luận 07:00 07/05 ? - - ? Kết quả thi đấu Đơn nam: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Đơn nữ: BNP Paribas Open Đơn nam: BNP Paribas Open Đơn nam: Mutua Madrid Open Đơn nữ: Mutua Madrid Open Đơn nam: ATP Tour Đôi nam: ATP Tour Xem thêm alejandro-vs-stefanos 19:4017/04 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 0 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas Đang cập nhật stefanos-vs-alexander 21:5516/04 Stefanos Tsitsipas 2 0 Alexander Zverev Đang cập nhật alejandro-vs-grigor 18:4516/04 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2 1 Grigor Dimitrov Đang cập nhật iga-vs-maria 03:1021/03 Iga Swiatek 2 0 Maria Sakkari Đang cập nhật paula-vs-maria 10:1519/03 Paula Badosa 1 2 Maria Sakkari Đang cập nhật simona-vs-iga 08:0019/03 Simona Halep 0 2 Iga Swiatek Đang cập nhật rafael-vs-taylor-harry 05:1021/03 Rafael Nadal 0 2 Taylor Harry Fritz Đang cập nhật carlos-vs-rafael 05:4020/03 Carlos Alcaraz 1 2 Rafael Nadal Đang cập nhật taylor-harry-vs-andrey 03:3020/03 Taylor Harry Fritz 2 0 Andrey Rublev Đang cập nhật marcos-vs-alejandro 23:5530/04 Marcos Giron 0 2 Alejandro Tabilo Đang cập nhật jiri-vs-david 22:5030/04 Jiri Vesely 0 2 David Goffin Đang cập nhật hugo-vs-hugo 22:4030/04 Hugo Dellien 2 0 Hugo Gaston Đang cập nhật cori-coco-vs-yulia 01:4001/05 Cori Coco Gauff 2