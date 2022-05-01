Tin tức bóng đá, thể thao, giải trí | Đọc tin tức 24h mới nhất

Lịch thi đấu tennis đơn nam giải Madrid Open 2022 mới nhất

Sự kiện: ATP World Tour Masters 1000

(Tin thể thao, tin tennis) Giải tennis Masters Madrid Open 2022 diễn ra tại Tây Ban Nha từ 1 tới 8/5.

  

Lịch thi đấu Qualifying Final

Chủ nhật, ngày 01/05/2022

Lịch thi đấu 1/64 Final

Chủ nhật, ngày 01/05/2022
Thứ 3, ngày 03/05/2022

Lịch thi đấu 1/32 Final

Thứ 4, ngày 04/05/2022

Lịch thi đấu 1/16 Final

Lịch thi đấu Quarter Finals

Lịch thi đấu Semi Finals

Kết quả thi đấu

Xem thêm