Lịch thi đấu đua xe công thức 1 - F1 mùa giải 2024 mới nhất
(Tin thể thao, lịch thi đấu) 24 chặng đua, mùa giải đua xe F1 2024 diễn ra từ 2/3 tới 8/12/2024 hứa hẹn nhiều hấp dẫn.
|
Chặng
|
Giải đua
|
Địa điểm
|
Ngày
đua
|
1
|
Bahrain Grand Prix
|
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
|
2/3
|
2
|
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|
Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
|
9/3
|
3
|
Australian Grand Prix
|
Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Úc
|
24/3
|
4
|
Japanese Grand Prix
|
Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Nhật Bản
|
7/4
|
5
|
Chinese Grand Prix
|
Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Trung Quốc
|
21/4
|
6
|
Miami Grand Prix
|
Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida, Mỹ
|
5/5
|
7
|
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|
Imola Circuit, Imola, Italia
|
19/5
|
8
|
Monaco Grand Prix
|
Circuit de Monaco, Monaco
|
26/5
|
9
|
Canadian Grand Prix
|
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
|
9/6
|
10
|
Spanish Grand Prix
|
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmelo, Tây Ban Nha
|
23/6
|
11
|
Austrian Grand Prix
|
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Áo
|
30/6
|
12
|
British Grand Prix
|
Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Anh
|
7/7
|
13
|
Hungarian Grand Prix
|
Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungaria
|
21/7
|
14
|
Belgian Grand Prix
|
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Bỉ
|
28/7
|
15
|
Dutch Grand Prix
|
Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Hà Lan
|
25/8
|
16
|
Italian Grand Prix
|
Monza Circuit, Monza, Italia
|
1/9
|
17
|
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|
Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
|
15/9
|
18
|
Singapore Grand Prix
|
Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
|
22/9
|
19
|
United States Grand Prix
|
Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, Mỹ
|
20/10
|
20
|
Mexico City Grand Prix
|
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, Mexico
|
27/10
|
21
|
Sao Paulo Grand Prix
|
Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo, Brazil
|
3/11
|
22
|
Las Vegas Grand Prix
|
Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Nevada, Mỹ
|
23/11
|
23
|
Qatar Grand Prix
|
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar
|
1/12
|
24
|
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|
Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE
|
8/12
|
.
