felix-vs-yannick
EFG Swiss Open Gstaad
Felix Auger-Aliassime 2
Yannick Hanfmann 0
alexander-vs-hugo
Hamburg Open
Alexander Zverev 2
Hugo Gaston 1
benoit-vs-marcos
Infosys Hall of Fame Open
Benoit Paire 1
Marcos Giron 2
reilly-vs-mackenzie
Infosys Hall of Fame Open
Reilly Opelka 2
Mackenzie McDonald 1

Lịch thi đấu đua xe công thức 1 - F1 mùa giải 2024 mới nhất

Sự kiện: F1 2024 - Đua xe công thức 1

(Tin thể thao, lịch thi đấu) 24 chặng đua, mùa giải đua xe F1 2024 diễn ra từ 2/3 tới 8/12/2024 hứa hẹn nhiều hấp dẫn.

Chặng

Giải đua

Địa điểm

Ngày

đua

1

Bahrain Grand Prix

 Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

2/3

2

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

 Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

9/3

3

Australian Grand Prix

 Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Úc

24/3

4

Japanese Grand Prix

 Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Nhật Bản

7/4

5

Chinese Grand Prix

 Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Trung Quốc

21/4

6

Miami Grand Prix

 Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida, Mỹ

5/5

7

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

 Imola Circuit, Imola, Italia

19/5

8

Monaco Grand Prix

 Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

26/5

9

Canadian Grand Prix

 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

9/6

10

Spanish Grand Prix

 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmelo, Tây Ban Nha

23/6

11

Austrian Grand Prix

 Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Áo

30/6

12

British Grand Prix

 Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Anh

7/7

13

Hungarian Grand Prix

 Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungaria

21/7

14

Belgian Grand Prix

 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Bỉ

28/7

15

Dutch Grand Prix

 Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Hà Lan

25/8

16

Italian Grand Prix

 Monza Circuit, Monza, Italia

1/9

17

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

 Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

15/9

18

Singapore Grand Prix

 Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

22/9

19

United States Grand Prix

 Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, Mỹ

20/10

20

Mexico City Grand Prix

 Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, Mexico

27/10

21

Sao Paulo Grand Prix

 Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo, Brazil

3/11

22

Las Vegas Grand Prix

 Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Nevada, Mỹ

23/11

23

Qatar Grand Prix

 Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar

1/12

24

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

 Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE

8/12

Lịch thi đấu thể thao hôm nay mới nhất: Tứ kết Nordea Open, Nadal chạm trán Mariano Navone

(Lịch thi đấu thể thao) Cập nhật chi tiết lịch đấu các môn thể thao hấp dẫn trên toàn thế giới.

