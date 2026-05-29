Volkswagen Teramont Pro mẫu SUV dành cho những chuyến đi dài

Some cars are only suitable for city driving. Some cars boast impressive specifications. And then there are SUVs that make you want to just pack your bags and drive far away. The Volkswagen Teramont Pro is one such model. The journey from Ho Chi Minh City to Mui Ke Ga, over 200 km long, is a sufficiently "diverse" route to clearly see whether a family SUV is truly suitable for long trips.

Highways, busy national roads, windy coastal stretches, and imperfect road surfaces were all part of this journey — and the Teramont Pro has quite a few interesting things to say after a day behind the wheel. The first impression of the Teramont Pro is that it's truly enormous. Its imposing size gives it a quintessential American SUV look, but with a German build quality and driving feel. Surprisingly, however, it doesn't feel as "overloaded" in city driving as its appearance suggests.

The Teramont Pro is a truly enormous car.

The light steering, wide field of view, and effective rearview camera make maneuvering in congested areas of Ho Chi Minh City easier. However, for those new to large vehicles, the long front end still requires some time to adjust when making U-turns or navigating tight parking garages.

Another valuable feature on the Teramont Pro, particularly suitable for long road trips, is the "Queen Seat" for the passenger behind the front passenger seat. On the journey from Ho Chi Minh City to Mui Ke Ga, this was almost the most sought-after seat in the vehicle. The seat has thick padding, ample legroom, and a deep recline capability, creating a feeling more like a mobile resting compartment than a typical SUV passenger seat.

Combined with a spacious cabin, large windows, and good sound insulation, the experience of sitting in this position is particularly comfortable on long highway journeys. For those who frequently travel long distances with family or elderly passengers, the Queen Seat truly makes a noticeable difference in comfort.

This detail also shows that the Teramont Pro focuses not only on the driver but also on the comfort of rear passengers—something crucial for an SUV designed for long journeys. Upon reaching the Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway, the Teramont Pro begins to show its true character. It's not the kind of SUV that gives you an exhilarating feeling the moment you press the accelerator, but the longer you drive, the more you realize how well-tuned it is for stability and relaxation.

The turbocharged engine runs smoothly, and combined with the DSG gearbox, it provides a fairly quick response when overtaking. The car accelerates powerfully at medium and high speeds, especially confidently when needing to overtake trucks on the highway. Even more valuable is the car's solid body feel—very "European," secure and stable at high speeds.

At speeds of around 100–120 km/h, the cabin remains quite quiet. Wind noise is handled quite effectively despite the large size of the vehicle, making conversations or listening to music in the car much more pleasant on long journeys.

The Teramont Pro's biggest strength probably lies in its spaciousness.

The turbocharged engine runs smoothly, and combined with the DSG gearbox, provides a fairly quick response when overtaking.

The second row of seats is truly spacious, offering ample legroom, ideal for families on long journeys. The seats prioritize comfort over a sporty, supportive feel, which is especially helpful for elderly passengers or young children.

The luggage compartment is also what makes road trips much easier. Items for a weekend beach trip can be easily packed without much planning. As we begin to enter the coastal road towards Mũi Kê Gà, the road surface is no longer as smooth as a highway. This is where the Teramont Pro's suspension system truly shines.

The car absorbs road vibrations quite well, especially on bumpy or heavily patched roads. The body feels consistently solid and stable, rather than bouncy like a comfort-oriented SUV. However, on some consecutive stretches of rough road, the suspension still transmits more road feel into the cabin than expected compared to some other luxury European SUVs.

The interior of the Teramont Pro is significantly more modern than previous generations of Volkswagen. Large screens, a digital interface, and ambient lighting give the cabin a more youthful feel, rather than the traditional, utilitarian style. However, there are still a few minor details that prevent the experience from being truly perfect. Some of the touch controls require some getting used to and are sometimes inconvenient to operate quickly while driving, especially at night.

What makes the Teramont Pro most memorable is the feeling the bike provides after a full day of gentle riding.

Additionally, despite good overall sound insulation, tire noise is still quite noticeable when driving on rough concrete surfaces at high speeds. These aren't major issues, but they are easily noticeable after a long, real-world journey.

In return, the driver assistance systems on the Teramont Pro are effective and significantly reduce the stress of driving long distances. Adaptive Cruise Control, blind spot warning, and a panoramic camera are all useful when driving continuously for many hours.

The interior of the Teramont Pro is significantly more modern than previous generations of Volkswagen.

But what makes the Teramont Pro most memorable is the feeling it creates after a long day of driving: relaxation. This is the kind of SUV that doesn't try to be overly sporty or flashy. It focuses on taking the whole family on long journeys in the most comfortable, stable, and safe way possible.