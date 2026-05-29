Chi tiết mẫu xe Range Rover Sport PHEV đầu tiên có mặt tại Việt Nam, giá hơn 8 tỷ đồng

The Range Rover Sport PHEV is a luxury 5-seater SUV distributed by Land Rover in Vietnam. At the pinnacle of its product range, the Range Rover Sport SV – an icon of performance with pioneering technologies making their world debut – is a prime example. The distinctive character of the Range Rover Sport is defined by its superior performance and powerful, efficient powertrain.

The car is finished in Fuji White exterior paint and has overall dimensions of 4,923 x 2,060 x 1,702 mm (length x width x height) with a wheelbase of 2,923 mm. The front end is square-shaped with a chrome grille. The LED headlights integrate daytime running lights. The air intakes are located just below.

The Range Rover Sport PHEV is a luxury 5-seater SUV distributed by Land Rover in Vietnam.

As a luxury SUV, the vehicle features a body that slopes backward towards the rear, with a boxy shape that prioritizes space for rear passengers. Its large, imposing size suits the brand's target clientele of business professionals. The vehicle name is positioned in the center of the taillight strip, and the chrome-plated exhaust pipes further enhance its luxurious appearance.

This model features 22-inch wheels with upgraded 5127 style trim in Satin Dark Grey, with options varying depending on the version. On the roof are a pair of "shark fins," one of which houses a camera that displays images via the central rearview mirror.

The interior of the Range Rover Sport focuses on luxury. Both the front and rear seats are upholstered in premium Windsor leather in a Caraway brown tone. The version pictured has been upgraded with additional options including heated seats and memory settings for both the driver and passenger.

This model features 22-inch wheels with upgraded Style 5127 trim in Satin Dark Grey.

The steering wheel has a wood trim and is wrapped in brown leather matching the interior. A 19-speaker Meridian sound system is standard on all Range Rover Sport PHEVs. It features a 13.1-inch central display screen. A refrigerator is also located in the center console. A ClearSight rearview mirror is also fitted, displaying clear images captured via a "shark fin" design.

The Range Rover Sport PHEV also features a panoramic sunroof. In the rear seats, the Range Rover Sport is equipped with separate air vents. The vehicle comes with a 4-zone automatic climate control system with air filtration. The trunk is spacious and easily expandable by folding down the second row of seats.

The car can charge from 0–80% in less than an hour with a 50kW fast charger.

The PHEV P460e combines a 3.0L Ingenium I6 gasoline engine with an electric motor, delivering a total output of 454 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and has a top speed of 225 km/h. Underneath the floor is a 38.2 kWh battery pack, providing a pure electric range of approximately 118 km according to WLTP standards. The total driving range using the PHEV system is approximately 740 km.

Based on real-world usage data, Range Rover Sport owners can complete up to 75% of their daily journeys using only the smooth, all-electric mode. For longer journeys, the total range of the hybrid gasoline-electric mode reaches 740km, ensuring complete peace of mind for all travel needs.

The interior of the Range Rover Sport focuses on luxury.

In the rear seats, the Range Rover Sport is equipped with individual air conditioning vents.

The new advanced 8-speed automatic transmission enhances performance and optimizes fuel consumption across all engine variants. To maximize pure electric capability, the Range Rover Sport is one of the few Plug-in Hybrid models to support DC fast charging.

The vehicle can charge from 0–80% in less than an hour with a 50kW fast charger, or fully charge in under 5 hours with a 7.2kW AC home charger, offering maximum convenience for daily use. Brake Energy Recuperation technology also contributes to energy recovery, optimizing the electric driving range.