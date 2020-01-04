Lịch thi đấu đua xe F1 2020: Khi nào thi đấu tại Việt Nam?
(Tin thể thao, lịch thi đấu) Khán giả Việt Nam sẽ được chứng kiến tận mắt những chiếc xe đua tốc độ F1 tại Mỹ Đình vào năm 2020.
Lịch thi đấu F1 mùa giải 2020
|
Chặng
|
Giải đua
|
Địa điểm
|
Ngày
đua
|
1
|
Australian Grand Prix
|
Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne - Australia
|
15/03
|
2
|
Bahrain Grand Prix
|
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - Bahrain
|
22/03
|
3
|
Vietnamese Grand Prix
|
Hanoi Street Circuit, Hà Nội - Việt Nam
|
05/04
|
4
|
Chinese Grand Prix
|
Shanghai International Circuit, Thượng Hải - Trung Quốc
|
19/04
|
5
|
Dutch Grand Prix
|
Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort - Hà Lan
|
03/05
|
6
|
Spanish Grand Prix
|
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona - Tây Ban Nha
|
10/05
|
7
|
Monaco Grand Prix
|
Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo - Monaco
|
24/05
|
8
|
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|
Baku City Circuit, Baku - Azerbaijan
|
07/06
|
9
|
Canadian Grand Prix
|
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal - Canada
|
14/06
|
10
|
French Grand Prix
|
Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet - Pháp
|
28/06
|
11
|
Austrian Grand Prix
|
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - Áo
|
05/07
|
12
|
British Grand Prix
|
Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone - Anh
|
19/07
|
13
|
Hungarian Grand Prix
|
Hungaroring, Mogyoród - Hungaria
|
02/08
|
14
|
Belgian Grand Prix
|
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot - Bỉ
|
30/08
|
15
|
Italian Grand Prix
|
Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza - Italia
|
06/09
|
16
|
Singapore Grand Prix
|
Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
|
20/09
|
17
|
Russian Grand Prix
|
Sochi Autodrom, Sochi - Nga
|
27/09
|
18
|
Japanese Grand Prix
|
Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka - Nhật Bản
|
11/10
|
19
|
United States Grand Prix
|
Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas - Mỹ
|
25/10
|
20
|
Mexico City Grand Prix
|
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City - Mexico
|
01/11
|
21
|
Brazilian Grand Prix
|
Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo - Brazil
|
15/11
|
22
|
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|
Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi - UAE
|
29/11
|
.
Nguồn: http://khampha.vn/lich-thi-dau/lich-thi-dau-dua-xe-f1-2020-khi-nao-thi-dau-tai-viet-nam-c35a7515...Nguồn: http://khampha.vn/lich-thi-dau/lich-thi-dau-dua-xe-f1-2020-khi-nao-thi-dau-tai-viet-nam-c35a751550.html
Lịch thi đấu cập nhật chi tiết lịch đấu các môn thể thao hấp dẫn trên toàn thế giới.