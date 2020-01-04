Lịch thi đấu đua xe F1 2020: Khi nào thi đấu tại Việt Nam?

Tin tức bóng đá, thể thao, giải trí | Đọc tin tức 24h mới nhất
(Tin thể thao, lịch thi đấu) Khán giả Việt Nam sẽ được chứng kiến tận mắt những chiếc xe đua tốc độ F1 tại Mỹ Đình vào năm 2020.

Lịch thi đấu F1 mùa giải 2020

Chặng

Giải đua

Địa điểm

Ngày

đua

1

Australian Grand Prix

 Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne - Australia

15/03

2

Bahrain Grand Prix

 Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - Bahrain

22/03

3

Vietnamese Grand Prix

 Hanoi Street Circuit, Hà Nội - Việt Nam

05/04

4

Chinese Grand Prix

 Shanghai International Circuit, Thượng Hải - Trung Quốc

19/04

5

Dutch Grand Prix

 Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort - Hà Lan

03/05

6

Spanish Grand Prix

 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona - Tây Ban Nha

10/05

7

Monaco Grand Prix

 Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo - Monaco

24/05

8

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

 Baku City Circuit, Baku - Azerbaijan

07/06

9

Canadian Grand Prix

 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal - Canada

14/06

10

French Grand Prix

 Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet - Pháp

28/06

11

Austrian Grand Prix

 Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - Áo

05/07

12

British Grand Prix

 Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone - Anh

19/07

13

Hungarian Grand Prix

 Hungaroring, Mogyoród - Hungaria

02/08

14

Belgian Grand Prix

 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot - Bỉ

30/08

15

Italian Grand Prix

 Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza - Italia

06/09

16

Singapore Grand Prix

 Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore 

20/09

17

Russian Grand Prix

 Sochi Autodrom, Sochi - Nga

27/09

18

Japanese Grand Prix

 Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka - Nhật Bản

11/10

19

United States Grand Prix

 Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas - Mỹ

25/10

20

Mexico City Grand Prix

 Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City - Mexico

01/11

21

Brazilian Grand Prix

 Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo - Brazil

15/11

22

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

 Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi - UAE

29/11

.

