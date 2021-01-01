Tin tức bóng đá, thể thao, giải trí | Đọc tin tức 24h mới nhất

Lịch thi đấu đua xe F1 năm 2021: 23 chặng đua khốc liệt

Thứ Sáu, ngày 01/01/2021 00:03 AM (GMT+7)

(Tin thể thao, tin đua xe F1) Mùa giải đua xe F1 2021 khởi tranh vào ngày 21/3 tại đường đua Melbourne, Úc. Liệu Lewis Hamilton sẽ tiếp tục thống trị hay tay đua nào sẽ lên ngôi, các cuộc đua hứa hẹn nhiều hấp dẫn phía trước.

Sự kiện: F1 2020 - Đua xe công thức 1

Lịch thi đấu F1 mùa giải 2021

Chặng

Giải đua

Địa điểm

Ngày

đua

1

 Australian Grand Prix  Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Úc 21/03

2

 Bahrain Grand Prix  Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain 28/03

3

 Chinese Grand Prix  Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Trung Quốc 11/04

4

 Chưa xác định Chưa xác định 25/04

5

 Spanish Grand Prix  Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Tây Ban Nha 09/05

6

 Monaco Grand Prix  Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo,  Monaco 23/05

7

 Azerbaijan Grand Prix  Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan 06/06

8

 Canadian Grand Prix  Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal, Canada 13/06

9

 French Grand Prix  Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, Pháp 27/06

10

 Austrian Grand Prix  Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Áo 04/07

11

 British Grand Prix  Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Vương Quốc Anh 18/07

12

 Hungarian Grand Prix  Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungari 01/08

13

 Belgian Grand Prix  Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Bỉ 29/08

14

 Dutch Grand Prix  Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Hà Lan 05/09

15

 Italian Grand Prix  Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italia 12/09

16

 Russian Grand Prix  Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Nga 26/09

17

 Singapore Grand Prix  Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore 03/10

18

 Japanese Grand Prix  Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Nhật Bản 10/10

19

 United States Grand Prix  Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, Mỹ 24/10

20

 Mexico City Grand Prix  Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico 31/10

21

 São Paulo Grand Prix  Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil 14/11

22

 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix  Jeddah Street Circuit, Jeddah, Ả Rập 28/11

23

 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix  Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE 05/12

.

Nguồn: http://danviet.vn/lich-thi-dau-dua-xe-f1-nam-2021-23-chang-dua-khoc-liet-50202111025734.htm

Theo Q.H (Dân Việt)
