Lịch thi đấu đua xe F1 năm 2021: 23 chặng đua khốc liệt
Thứ Sáu, ngày 01/01/2021 00:03 AM (GMT+7)
(Tin thể thao, tin đua xe F1) Mùa giải đua xe F1 2021 khởi tranh vào ngày 21/3 tại đường đua Melbourne, Úc. Liệu Lewis Hamilton sẽ tiếp tục thống trị hay tay đua nào sẽ lên ngôi, các cuộc đua hứa hẹn nhiều hấp dẫn phía trước.
Sự kiện: F1 2020 - Đua xe công thức 1
Lịch thi đấu F1 mùa giải 2021
|
Chặng
|
Giải đua
|
Địa điểm
|
Ngày
đua
|
1
|Australian Grand Prix
|Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Úc
|21/03
|
2
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
|28/03
|
3
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Trung Quốc
|11/04
|
4
|Chưa xác định
|Chưa xác định
|25/04
|
5
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Tây Ban Nha
|09/05
|
6
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
|23/05
|
7
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
|06/06
|
8
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal, Canada
|13/06
|
9
|French Grand Prix
|Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, Pháp
|27/06
|
10
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Áo
|04/07
|
11
|British Grand Prix
|Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Vương Quốc Anh
|18/07
|
12
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungari
|01/08
|
13
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Bỉ
|29/08
|
14
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Hà Lan
|05/09
|
15
|Italian Grand Prix
|Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italia
|12/09
|
16
|Russian Grand Prix
|Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Nga
|26/09
|
17
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
|03/10
|
18
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Nhật Bản
|10/10
|
19
|United States Grand Prix
|Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, Mỹ
|24/10
|
20
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico
|31/10
|
21
|São Paulo Grand Prix
|Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil
|14/11
|
22
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|Jeddah Street Circuit, Jeddah, Ả Rập
|28/11
|
23
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE
|05/12
|
.
Nguồn: http://danviet.vn/lich-thi-dau-dua-xe-f1-nam-2021-23-chang-dua-khoc-liet-50202111025734.htmNguồn: http://danviet.vn/lich-thi-dau-dua-xe-f1-nam-2021-23-chang-dua-khoc-liet-50202111025734.htm
(Lịch thi đấu thể thao) Cập nhật chi tiết lịch đấu các môn thể thao hấp dẫn trên toàn thế giới.