Lịch thể thao 2019: Sự kiện nào Việt Nam, thế giới không thể bỏ qua?
(Tin thể thao) Dưới đây là lịch chi tiết những sự kiện, giải đấu và môn thể thao hấp dẫn nhất trong năm 2019.
Lịch thi đấu các môn thể thao
Lịch thi đấu thể thao không thể bở lỡ năm 2019
|
Ngày
|
Môn thể thao
|
Sự kiện thể thao
|
Địa điểm
|
05/01 - 01/02
|
Bóng đá
|
AFC Asian Cup
|
UAE
|
9-27/01
|
Bóng ném
|
World Championships (nam)
|
Đức và Đan Mạch
|
12/01 - 03/02
|
Bóng đá
|
African Cup of Nations
|
Cameroon
|
14-27/01
|
Tennis
|
Australia Open
|
Melbourne, Australia
|
23-29/01
|
Extreme Sports
|
Winter X Games 23
|
Aspen, Colorado, Mỹ?
|
03/02
|
Gridiron/Football
|
Super Bowl
|
Atlanta, Georgia
|
05-17/02
|
Trượt tuyết
|
Alpine World Ski Championships
|
Åre, Thụy Điển
|
20/02 - 03/03
|
Trượt tuyết
|
Nordic World Ski Championships
|
Seefeld in Tirol, Tyrol, Áo
|
27/02 - 03/03
|
Xe đạp
|
World Track Championships
|
Pruszków, Ba Lan
|
02-12/04
|
Đại hội thể thao
|
Winter Universiade
|
Krasnoyarsk, Nga
|
14-21/04
|
Đại hội thể thao
|
Special Olympics World Summer Games
|
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|
06/04
|
Horse Racing
|
Grand National
|
Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, Anh
|
11-14/04
|
Golf
|
Masters
|
Augusta, Mỹ
|
21-28/04
|
Table Tennis
|
World Table Tennis Championships
|
Budapest, Hungary
|
27/04-04/04
|
Đại hội thể thao
|
Arafura Games
|
Darwin, Australia
|
02/05
|
Horse Racing
|
Kentucky Derby
|
Louisville, Kentucky, Mỹ
|
03-19/05
|
Ice Hockey
|
IIHF World Championship
|
Bratislava and Košice, Slovakia
|
16–19/05
|
Golf
|
US PGA
|
Farmingdale, New York, Mỹ
|
18/05
|
Bóng đá
|
FA Cup final
|
Wembley Stadium, London, Anh
|
26/05-09/06
|
Tennis
|
Roland Garros
|
Paris, Pháp
|
30/05-15/07
|
Cricket
|
World Cup
|
Anh
|
07/06 - 07/07
|
Bóng đá
|
Women's World Cup
|
Pháp
|
13–16/06
|
Golf
|
US Open
|
Pebble Beach, California, Mỹ
|
14-30/06
|
Đại hội thể thao
|
European Games
|
Minsk, Belarus
|
15-16/06
|
Auto Racing
|
87th 24 Hours of Le Mans
|
Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, Pháp
|
28/06 - 07/07
|
Beachvolleyball
|
World Championchip
|
Hamburg, Đức
|
06
|
Hockey trên băng
|
Stanley Cup finals
|
Canada/Mỹ
|
06
|
Bóng rổ
|
NBA Finals
|
USA/Canada
|
1-14/07
|
Tennis
|
Wimbledon
|
London, Anh
|
6-12/07
|
Đại hội thể thao
|
Island Games
|
Gibraltar
|
6-28/07
|
Xe đạp
|
Tour de France
|
Belgium, Pháp
|
08-20/07
|
Đại hội thể thao
|
Pacific Games
|
Apia, Samoa
|
12-21/07
|
Bóng rổ - Netball
|
World Cup
|
Liverpool, Anh
|
12-28/07
|
Bơi
|
World Aquatics Championships
|
Gwangju, Hàn Quốc
|
18–21/07
|
Golf
|
British Open
|
Royal Portrush Golf Club, County Antrim, Bắc Ailen
|
19-28/07
|
Đại hội thể thao
|
Indian Ocean Island Games
|
Port Louis, Mauritius.
|
19-30/07
|
Đại hội thể thao
|
Summer Universiade
|
Naples, Italy
|
26/07-11/08
|
Đại hội thể thao
|
Pan American Games
|
Lima Peru
|
01-04/08
|
Thể thao điện tử
|
Summer X Games
|
Minneapolis, Mỹ
|
8-18/08
|
Đại hội thể thao
|
World Police and Fire Games
|
Chengdu, Sichuan, Trung Quốc
|
09-25/08
|
Bơi
|
World Swimming Champs
|
Gwangju, Hàn Quốc
|
26/08–09/09
|
Tennis
|
US Open
|
New York, Mỹ
|
31/08- 15/09
|
Bóng rổ
|
FIBA Basketball World Cup
|
Trung Quốc
|
16-25/09
|
Cử tạ
|
IWF World Championships
|
Pattaya, Thái Lan
|
09
|
Đại hội thể thao
|
World Urban Games
|
Los Angeles, Mỹ
|
07-21/09
|
Boxing
|
AIBA World Championships (nam)
|
Sochi, Nga
|
20/09-2/10
|
Bóng bầu dục
|
World Cup
|
Nhật Bản
|
22-29/09
|
Xe đạp
|
UCI Road World Championships
|
Yorkshire, Vương Quốc Anh
|
28/09-06/10
|
Điền kinh
|
IAAF World Championships
|
Doha, Qatar
|
28/09
|
Australian Football
|
AFL Grand Final
|
Melbourne, Australia
|
09
|
Bóng bầu dục
|
NRL Grand Final
|
Sydney?
|
4-13/10
|
Thể dục dụng cụ
|
World Championships (Artistic)
|
Stuttgart, Đức
|
10
|
Boxing
|
AIBA World Championships (nữ)
|
Trabzon, Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ
|
10
|
Đại hội thể thao
|
African Games
|
Casablanca, Morocco
|
10-15/10
|
Đại hội thể thao
|
World Beach Games
|
San Diego, Mỹ
|
18-27/10
|
Đại hội thể thao
|
Summer Military World Games
|
Wuhan, Trung Quốc
|
20-30/10
|
Bóng chày
|
World Series
|
?
|
11
|
Bóng chày
|
WBSC Premier 12
|
?
|
5/11
|
Đua ngựa
|
Melbourne Cup
|
Victoria, Australia
|
18/11-24/12
|
Tennis
|
Davis Cup
|
Madrid or Lille?
|
30/11-10/12
|
Đại hội thể thao
|
SEA Games
|
Clark, Philippines
|
30/11-15/12
|
Bóng ném
|
World Championships (women)
|
Nhật Bản
|
9-15/12
|
Golf
|
Presidents Cup
|
Melbourne, Australia
