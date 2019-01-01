Tin tức bóng đá, thể thao, giải trí | Đọc báo tin tức 24h mới nhất

Lịch thể thao 2019: Sự kiện nào Việt Nam, thế giới không thể bỏ qua?

Thứ Ba, ngày 01/01/2019 00:07 AM (GMT+7)

(Tin thể thao) Dưới đây là lịch chi tiết những sự kiện, giải đấu và môn thể thao hấp dẫn nhất trong năm 2019.

Sự kiện:

Lịch thi đấu các môn thể thao

Lịch thi đấu thể thao không thể bở lỡ năm 2019

Ngày

Môn thể thao

Sự kiện thể thao

Địa điểm

05/01 - 01/02

Bóng đá

AFC Asian Cup

UAE

9-27/01

Bóng ném

World Championships (nam)

Đức và Đan Mạch

12/01 - 03/02

Bóng đá

African Cup of Nations

Cameroon

14-27/01

Tennis

Australia Open

Melbourne, Australia

23-29/01

Extreme Sports

Winter X Games 23

Aspen, Colorado, Mỹ?

03/02

Gridiron/Football

Super Bowl

Atlanta, Georgia

05-17/02

Trượt tuyết

Alpine World Ski Championships

Åre, Thụy Điển

20/02 - 03/03

Trượt tuyết

Nordic World Ski Championships

Seefeld in Tirol, Tyrol, Áo

27/02 - 03/03

Xe đạp

World Track Championships

Pruszków, Ba Lan

02-12/04

Đại hội thể thao

Winter Universiade

Krasnoyarsk, Nga

14-21/04

Đại hội thể thao

Special Olympics World Summer Games

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

06/04

Horse Racing

Grand National

Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, Anh

11-14/04

Golf

Masters

Augusta, Mỹ

21-28/04

Table Tennis

World Table Tennis Championships

Budapest, Hungary

27/04-04/04

Đại hội thể thao

Arafura Games

Darwin, Australia

02/05

Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby

Louisville, Kentucky, Mỹ

03-19/05

Ice Hockey

IIHF World Championship

Bratislava and Košice, Slovakia

16–19/05

Golf

US PGA

Farmingdale, New York, Mỹ

18/05

Bóng đá

FA Cup final

Wembley Stadium, London, Anh

26/05-09/06

Tennis

Roland Garros

Paris, Pháp

30/05-15/07

Cricket

World Cup

Anh

07/06 - 07/07

Bóng đá

Women's World Cup

Pháp

13–16/06

Golf

US Open

Pebble Beach, California, Mỹ

14-30/06

Đại hội thể thao

European Games

Minsk, Belarus

15-16/06

Auto Racing

87th 24 Hours of Le Mans

Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, Pháp

28/06 - 07/07

Beachvolleyball

World Championchip

Hamburg, Đức

06

Hockey trên băng

Stanley Cup finals

Canada/Mỹ

06

Bóng rổ

NBA Finals

USA/Canada

1-14/07

Tennis

Wimbledon

London, Anh

6-12/07

Đại hội thể thao

Island Games

Gibraltar

6-28/07

Xe đạp

Tour de France

Belgium, Pháp

08-20/07

Đại hội thể thao

Pacific Games

Apia, Samoa

12-21/07

Bóng rổ - Netball

World Cup

Liverpool, Anh

12-28/07

Bơi

World Aquatics Championships

Gwangju, Hàn Quốc

18–21/07

Golf

British Open

Royal Portrush Golf Club, County Antrim, Bắc Ailen

19-28/07

Đại hội thể thao

Indian Ocean Island Games

Port Louis, Mauritius.

19-30/07

Đại hội thể thao

Summer Universiade

Naples, Italy

26/07-11/08

Đại hội thể thao

Pan American Games

Lima Peru

01-04/08

Thể thao điện tử

Summer X Games

Minneapolis, Mỹ

8-18/08

Đại hội thể thao

World Police and Fire Games

Chengdu, Sichuan, Trung Quốc

09-25/08

Bơi

World Swimming Champs

Gwangju, Hàn Quốc

26/08–09/09

Tennis

US Open

New York, Mỹ

31/08- 15/09

Bóng rổ

FIBA Basketball World Cup

Trung Quốc

16-25/09

Cử tạ

IWF World Championships

Pattaya, Thái Lan

09

Đại hội thể thao

World Urban Games

Los Angeles, Mỹ

07-21/09

Boxing

AIBA World Championships (nam)

Sochi, Nga

20/09-2/10

Bóng bầu dục

World Cup

Nhật Bản

22-29/09

Xe đạp

UCI Road World Championships

Yorkshire, Vương Quốc Anh

28/09-06/10

Điền kinh

IAAF World Championships

Doha, Qatar

28/09

Australian Football

AFL Grand Final

Melbourne, Australia

09

Bóng bầu dục

NRL Grand Final

Sydney?

4-13/10

Thể dục dụng cụ

World Championships (Artistic)

Stuttgart, Đức

10

Boxing

AIBA World Championships (nữ)

Trabzon, Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ

10

Đại hội thể thao

African Games

Casablanca, Morocco

10-15/10

Đại hội thể thao

World Beach Games

San Diego, Mỹ

18-27/10

Đại hội thể thao

Summer Military World Games

Wuhan, Trung Quốc

20-30/10

Bóng chày

World Series

?

11

Bóng chày

WBSC Premier 12

?

5/11

Đua ngựa

Melbourne Cup

Victoria, Australia

18/11-24/12

Tennis

Davis Cup

Madrid or Lille?

30/11-10/12

Đại hội thể thao

SEA Games

Clark, Philippines

30/11-15/12

Bóng ném

World Championships (women)

Nhật Bản

9-15/12

Golf

Presidents Cup

Melbourne, Australia

