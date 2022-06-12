Gợi ý giải đề thi môn tiếng Anh kỳ thi tuyển sinh lớp 10

Chiều 11-6, hơn 93.000 thí sinh tại TP HCM đã hoàn thành xong môn thi thứ 2 của kỳ thi tuyển sinh lớp 10 với môn thi tiếng Anh. Sau đây là gợi ý giải đề thi

Gợi ý giải đề thi môn tiếng Anh kỳ thi tuyển sinh vào lớp 10:

I. Choose the word / phrase / sentence (A, B, C or D) that best fits the space in each sentence or best answers the question. (3.5 pts)

(Từ câu 1 đến câu 14, thí sinh viết mẫu tự (A, B, C, hoặc D) đại diện cho câu trả lời đúng vào phần ANSWERS)

1. Which word has the underlined part pronounced differently from that of the others?

A national B. natural C. carry D. plane

2. Which word has the underlined part pronounced differently from that of the others?

A innovated B. mended C. received D. celebrated

3. Which word has a different stress pattern from that of the others?

A. destruction B. mechanic C. interview D. environment

4. Which word has a different stress pattern from that of the others?

A. littering B. measure C. rubbish D. prevent

5. "Let's congratulate Nam__________ his excellent academic achievement," said the teacher.

A. to B. of C. on D. in

6. Our school celebrated Children's Day

A. on B. in C. at D. to

7.- Nam: "Have you ever enjoyed Tet, Maryam?"

- Maryam: "You mean the Lunar New Year? I once had a chance to be in Vietnam then, I really liked it."

A. or B. and C. so D. although

8.- Bao: "Did you follow SEA GAMES 31,___________ held in Vietnam from May 12th to 23rd, 2022?"

Minh: "Of course. Viet Nam won over 200 gold medals."

A. who is B. which was C. that is D. when was

9.- Mark: "Viewers from the rural areas can get access to cable television, can't they?"

-An: "Yes, there is____________local and international programs on different TV channels."

A. lots of B. plenty of C. a variety of D. a number of

10. Our teacher suggests ______ waste paper for the school's recycling scheme.

A. collecting B. to collect C. being collected D. to be collecting

ANSWERS

1D 2C 3C 4D 5C 6A 7B 8B 9C 10A

11. - Daisy: "what is your favorite place to ____?

- Lucy: "Lemonggrass Restaurant."

A. run out

B. eat out

C. carry out

D. fill out

12. Famers use animal dung to____ their fields.

A. make

B. fertilize

C. run

D. develop

13. – Thanh: "Why don’t you reduce the amount of water your family uses?"

- Nga: "___"

A. Nice idea

B. Yes, please

C. No, Thanks.

D. You’re wecomel

14. – Chinh: "Congratulations! You scored a superb goal for our team."

- Tung: "____"

A. Everybody does the same

B. It was the whole team’s effort. Thanks

C. Yes, let’s. The crowd was fantastic.

D. Thank you. Everybody can solve this problem.

II. Look at the signs. Choose the best answer (A, B, C, D) for questions 15 and 16. (0.5pt)

15. What does the sign tell you to do?

A. Pay attention when being on fire here.

B. Extinguish fire inside.

C. Don't play with fire here.

D. Exit in the event of a fire.

16. What does the sign mean?

A. Bad students will be punished at school.

B. Violence is not allowed at school.

C. Classmates should not talk too much to each other.

D. Younger students mustn't obey their monitors at school.

III. Read the following passage. Decide if the statements from 17 20 are True or False, and choose the correct answers (A, B, C or D) for questions 21 and 22. (1.5 pts)

(Từ câu 17 đến câu 20, thí sinh phải viết đầy đủ từ True hoặc False vào ô trả lời. Mọi cách viết khác đều không được chấm điểm. Đối với câu 21 và 22, thí sinh viết mẫu tư (A, B, C hoặc D) đại diện cho câu trả lời đúng vào phần ANSWERS).

Where did your water come from before it arrived in your kitchen? Is your glass of water as new as this morning or as old as the dinosaurs? Is it even older than the dinosaurs? Water on Earth is always moving round and round, like a wheel turning. This is called "the water cycle," and it has no beginning or end. But to talk about it, we must choose a place to begin. We will start with the oceans, the largest bodies of water on Earth.

In this part of the cycle, the sun heats the water in the oceans, and then the warm water evaporates into the air. The water in the air eventually comes together to form very large clouds. Wind then moves the clouds over the land: When clouds finally meet cold air, the water comes down in the form of rain or snow.

Some of this rainwater will stay on the land, but most of the water goes down into rivers and streams.

Finally, it goes back to the oceans, where the cycle begins again.

The water cycle is billions of years old. So, think again about how old that water in your cup is! It's much, much older than you thought.

ANSWERS

11B 12B 13A 14B 15D 16B

17. The oceans are the largest bodies of water on Earth.

18. The water cycle is compared to a wheel turning.

19. When you look at clouds, you are seeing the beginning part of the water cycle.

20. Water is made new every day.

21. Which of the following may be the best title for the reading passage?

A. The beginning of the water

B. Water on Earth

C. The water cycle

D. The age of water

22. In the reading passage, all of the following are mentioned EXCEPT

A. The sun makes water hot.

B. Water beautifies human life.

C. Water is used in the kitchen.

D. Clouds and cold air create rain.

ANSWERS

17 True 18 True 19 False 20 False 21C 22B

IV. Choose the word (A, B, C or D) that best fits the blank space in the following passage. (1.5 pts)

(Từ câu 23 đến câu 28, thi sinh viết mẫu tự (A, B, C, hoặc D) đại diện cho câu trả lời đúng vào phần ANSWERS).

My sister Susan and I were in the yard (23)_______ with our neighbors' dog last Saturday afternoon

when suddenly the sky turned dark gray. Minutes later, it began to rain heavily, so we ran quickly into the house.

Mom asked us to close all the windows, Just as I shut the window in the kitchen, we heard a loud clap of thunder. Dad took us to the (24)______ and asked us to keep calm. From there, we could hear the strong wind outside. All of (25)______my sister was startled by a loud crashing noise and started to cry. We tried to calm her down but she was very scared.

After a few minutes, the wind stopped and everything was quiet. We slowly made our way up from the basement. The house was full of glass (26)_______ the broken windows. The real damage was outside though. There were trees on the streets and there were damaged cars all over. Our neighbors were very (27)_______ because they couldn't find their dog. We (28)_ everywhere and finally found him behind some bushes. He got wet all over but luckily was unhurt.

23. A. play B. played C. playing D. to be played

24. A. garage B. basement C. attic D. kitchen

25. A. a sudden B. suddenly C. an immediate D. Immediately

26. A. on B. up C. to D. from

27. A. tired B. satisfied C. horrible D. worried

28. A. searched B. phoned C. cried D. watched

Answers

23C 24B 25A 26D 27D 28A

V. Use the correct form of the word given in each sentence. (1.5 pts)

29.Her father leamed that the house was for sale through an (advertise)

30. Physical exercise is__________to our health. (benefit)

31. In the speaking examination, answers are presented _______on tape. (oral)

32. She's just had an article__________in the Tuoi Tre. (publish)

33. Tsunami is a natural_________that can cause great damage. (disastrous)

34. I like watching the news on TV every day because it's very __________ (inform)

Answers

29 advertisement

30 beneficial

31 orally

32 published

33 disaster

34 informative

VI. Rearrange the groups of words in a correct order to make complete sentences. (0.5 pt)

(Từ câu 35 đến câu 36, thí sinh viết tiếp các nhóm từ và dấu câu theo đúng trình tự vào phần ANSWERS bên rói câu hỏi để hình thành câu hoàn chỉnh).

35. Most students tried / Entrance exam / to concentrate / for the coming / on studying /. //

36. Global warming / that happens / over many, many years / is a slow change / . //

Answers

35/ Most students tried to concentrate on studying for the coming Entrance exam.

36/ Global warming is a slow change that happens over many, many years.

VII. Finish each of the following sentences in such a way that it means almost the same as the sentence

inted before it. (1.0 pt)

(Từ câu 37 đến câu 40, thí sinh hoàn thành phần trả lời bên dưới mỗi câu).

37/ How long have you been learning English?

→ When did you start learning English?

38/ The students spent ten minutes waiting for their bus.

→ It took the students ten minutes to wait for their bus.

39/ My uncle will send for a mechanic to fix his car tomorrow.

→ 39 My uncle will have his car fixed by a mechanic tomorrow.

40/ "What about teaching the children how to cope with an emergency?" said Mrs Thu.

→ Mrs Thu sugessted that the children be taught how to cope with an emergency.

THE END OF THE TEST

