Lịch phát sóng kênh FOX SPORTS

Thứ Năm, ngày 03/09/2020 09:18 AM (GMT+7)

24H xin gửi đến các bạn lịch phát sóng cập nhật trong từng ngày của kênh thể thao FOX SPORTS.

LỊCH PHÁT SÓNG Kênh FOX SPORT

Lịch phát sóng kênh Foxsports ngày 03/09/2020

Thời gian

Chương trình

Chi tiết
10:00 Soccer AFC Cup 2020
11:00 Sports News ESPN FC
11:30 Sports News SportsCenter
11:45 Miscellaneous How To Build A Race Car
12:15 Auto Racing Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2020 : Race Review
12:45 Sports News SportsCenter
13:00 Tennis US Open Tennis 2020 Best Matches Of The Day 3
14:00 Tennis US Open Tennis 2020 Best Matches Of The Day 3
15:00 Tennis US Open Tennis 2020 Best Matches Of The Day 3
16:00 Sports News ESPN FC
16:30 Sports News SportsCenter
16:45 Miscellaneous How To Build A Race Car
17:15 Magazine ESPN 30 For 30 Marion Jones Press Pause
18:15 Sports News SportsCenter
18:30 Tennis US Open Tennis 2020 Highlights Day 3
19:00 Magazine Generation Gap
19:30 Sports News ESPN FC
20:00 Auto Racing Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2020 : Race Review
20:30 Motor Cycle Racing 2 Wheels
21:00 Sports News SportsCenter
21:15 Magazine In Focus
21:20 Tennis US Open Tennis 2020 Highlights Day 3
21:50 Tennis US Open Tennis 2020 Day 4

Lịch phát sóng kênh Foxsports ngày 04/09/2020

Thời gian

Chương trình

Chi tiết
10:00 Soccer AFC Cup 2020
11:00 Sports News ESPN FC
11:30 Sports News SportsCenter
11:45 Magazine Generation Gap
12:15 Magazine In Focus
12:25 Tennis US Open Tennis 2020 Best Matches Of The Day 4
13:25 Tennis US Open Tennis 2020 Best Matches Of The Day 4
14:25 Tennis US Open Tennis 2020 Best Matches Of The Day 4
15:25 Auto Racing Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2020 : Race Review
15:55 Auto Racing Formula 1 Heineken Italian Grand Prix 2020 : Practice Session 1
17:35 Magazine In Focus
17:45 Magazine Generation Gap
18:15 Sports News SportsCenter
18:30 Tennis US Open Tennis 2020 Highlights Day 4
19:00 Magazine World Archery 2020 Lockdown Knockout Highlights
19:55 Auto Racing Formula 1 Heineken Italian Grand Prix 2020 : Practice Session 2
21:35 Sports News SportsCenter
21:50 Tennis US Open Tennis 2020 Day 5

(Lịch phát sóng có thể thay đổi so với dự kiến)

