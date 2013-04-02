Lịch phát sóng kênh FOX SPORTS
Thứ Năm, ngày 03/09/2020 09:18 AM (GMT+7)
24H xin gửi đến các bạn lịch phát sóng cập nhật trong từng ngày của kênh thể thao FOX SPORTS.
LỊCH PHÁT SÓNG Kênh FOX SPORT
|
Lịch phát sóng kênh Foxsports ngày 03/09/2020
|
Thời gian
|
Chương trình
|
Chi tiết
|10:00
|Soccer
|AFC Cup 2020
|11:00
|Sports News
|ESPN FC
|11:30
|Sports News
|SportsCenter
|11:45
|Miscellaneous
|How To Build A Race Car
|12:15
|Auto Racing
|Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2020 : Race Review
|12:45
|Sports News
|SportsCenter
|13:00
|Tennis
|US Open Tennis 2020 Best Matches Of The Day 3
|14:00
|Tennis
|US Open Tennis 2020 Best Matches Of The Day 3
|15:00
|Tennis
|US Open Tennis 2020 Best Matches Of The Day 3
|16:00
|Sports News
|ESPN FC
|16:30
|Sports News
|SportsCenter
|16:45
|Miscellaneous
|How To Build A Race Car
|17:15
|Magazine
|ESPN 30 For 30 Marion Jones Press Pause
|18:15
|Sports News
|SportsCenter
|18:30
|Tennis
|US Open Tennis 2020 Highlights Day 3
|19:00
|Magazine
|Generation Gap
|19:30
|Sports News
|ESPN FC
|20:00
|Auto Racing
|Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2020 : Race Review
|20:30
|Motor Cycle Racing
|2 Wheels
|21:00
|Sports News
|SportsCenter
|21:15
|Magazine
|In Focus
|21:20
|Tennis
|US Open Tennis 2020 Highlights Day 3
|21:50
|Tennis
|US Open Tennis 2020 Day 4
|
Lịch phát sóng kênh Foxsports ngày 04/09/2020
|
Thời gian
|
Chương trình
|
Chi tiết
|10:00
|Soccer
|AFC Cup 2020
|11:00
|Sports News
|ESPN FC
|11:30
|Sports News
|SportsCenter
|11:45
|Magazine
|Generation Gap
|12:15
|Magazine
|In Focus
|12:25
|Tennis
|US Open Tennis 2020 Best Matches Of The Day 4
|13:25
|Tennis
|US Open Tennis 2020 Best Matches Of The Day 4
|14:25
|Tennis
|US Open Tennis 2020 Best Matches Of The Day 4
|15:25
|Auto Racing
|Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2020 : Race Review
|15:55
|Auto Racing
|Formula 1 Heineken Italian Grand Prix 2020 : Practice Session 1
|17:35
|Magazine
|In Focus
|17:45
|Magazine
|Generation Gap
|18:15
|Sports News
|SportsCenter
|18:30
|Tennis
|US Open Tennis 2020 Highlights Day 4
|19:00
|Magazine
|World Archery 2020 Lockdown Knockout Highlights
|19:55
|Auto Racing
|Formula 1 Heineken Italian Grand Prix 2020 : Practice Session 2
|21:35
|Sports News
|SportsCenter
|21:50
|Tennis
|US Open Tennis 2020 Day 5
(Lịch phát sóng có thể thay đổi so với dự kiến)